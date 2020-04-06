Finalists in 2020 TechForce Foundation FutureTech Rock Awards announced

From the TechForce Foundation

Finalists in the 2020 TechForce Foundation FutureTech Rock Awards have been announced.

These outstanding transportation technician students are now competing in a nationwide online public vote to determine the 2020 Grand Prize Winner. Voting closes Friday, April 10, 2020, at 7 p.m. EDT/ 4 p.m. PDT.

About the FutureTechs Rock Awards

We’re proud to recognize the student community of future transportation techs who are displaying passion and commitment while driving the future of the industry. This year’s finalists represent educational programs including:

Automotive

Aviation

Collision Repair

Diesel On-Road

Diesel Off-Road

Motorcycle & ATV

Motorsports

Welding & CNC

The Grand Prize Winner will receive their choice of a $1,000 TechForce Foundation scholarship, or prizes from TechForce sponsors including specialty tools from AutoZone, an Online Haynes Manual and an iPad Air from Ford Motor Company!

Don’t miss your chance to vote for the 2020 FutureTechs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winner: