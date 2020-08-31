Federated Insurance launches mySHIELD

From Federated Insurance

On August 31, 2020, Federated Insurance launched mySHIELD, an online destination for risk management resources to help businesses succeed.

A brief video highlights mySHIELD’s many features including:

Training and Resource Tailored to You

Employee safety training and videos, customizable risk management plans, sample risk management policies and checklists, workplace posters, and more.

Seamless Certificate Management

Access and managed certificates of insurance, request and promptly receive new certificates, and create and save templates to simplify the certificate process.

Efficient Vehicle and Drivers Lists Tools

Managed drivers and vehicles in one convenient location. Add and delete company drivers, view the insurability status of drivers, update company vehicles, and access auto ID cards.

Manage Users Feature

Set permission levels for individual members of a business, granting access to only the information and features they need to utilize.

Additional Features

Online claims reporting and invoices.

Federated clients can register for mySHIELD by contacting the Client Contact Center at 1-888-333-4949. Once registered, users can also download the mySHIELD app from the App Store or Google Play Store for even more convenient access.

Founded in 1904, Federated Insurance is a national insurance and risk management organization that serves the property, casualty, and life insurance needs of clients in select industries. The organization has more than 500 recommendations from state, regional, and national associations and buying groups and is rated A+ (Superior) by industry analyst A.M. Best®.