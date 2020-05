WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released an early report on the estimate of motor vehicle fatalities in 2019.

According to NHTSAs findings, there was a slight decrease in fatal car crashes in 2019 when compared to 2018.

In the report, NHTSA states that they are still continuing to gather and finalize data on crash fatalities for 2018 and 2019.

To read the report, click here.