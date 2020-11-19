FCC votes to break up transportation safety airwaves

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) formally voted on Wednesday to break up a band of airwaves previously used for transportation safety. The Department of Transportation opposed this change, arguing that reallocating these airwaves would put safety at risk.

Under the new plan, the FCC will repurpose 45 MHz of the band spectrum to use for WiFi and other consumer services and leave 30 MHz for auto safety communications. The FCC says that the remaining spectrum will be used for new vehicle technology, including cellular-vehicle-to-everything communications.

Read the FCC news release here.

Madi Hawkins serves as a Legislative Analyst in the Automotive Service Association’s Washington, D.C. office. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a major in Public Policy Studies. Madi is originally from Austin, Texas, where she was born and raised, but now resides in Washington, D.C.