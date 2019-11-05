ExtremeTech: ‘EV Battery Design Can Charge in Just 10 Minutes’

Battery technology has finally reached the point that you can drive an electric vehicle without constant range anxiety, but you still have to plan ahead for charging.

Even Teslas, which charge faster than other EVs, need almost an hour to fill up completely at a SuperCharger.

Researchers from Penn State University say it may be possible to design electric vehicle batteries that charge in as little as 10 minutes.

The key, apparently, is to turn up the heat.

