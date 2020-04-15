EPA proposes to retain NAAQS for particulate matter

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced its proposal to retain, without changes, the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for particulate matter (PM) including both fine particles (PM2.5) and coarse particles (PM10).

Per the EPA, this proposal comes after careful review and consideration of the most current available scientific evidence and risk and exposure information, and with consultation and confirmation by the agency’s independent science advisors.

