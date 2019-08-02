ENTER NOW! New ASA photo contest focuses on ‘Best Bay Area’
Entries will be accepted through Aug. 31.
“Our first contest was a major success,” ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher said, referring to ASA’s “Best Waiting Area” contest. “We expect this one to be equally or more successful.”
Entries will be accepted through Saturday, Aug. 31. To enter, CLICK HERE.
Winners will be announced the week of Sept. 9.
After this contest is completed, ASA – in conjunction with the new AutoInc.org – has plans for additional contests to spotlight specific areas of shops.
Leona Dalavai Scott, marketing and communications director for ASA, said the popular photo contest has returned to “shine a positive light” on the industry and extend ASA’s outreach to nonmember shops.
One of the new multimedia features of the AutoInc.org website is slideshow galleries. The contest will allow ASA to showcase all entries through its slideshow gallery that visitors to the site love. ASA hopes that by featuring shops’ “bay areas” on its publication website, it will inspire and encourage other facilities across the country.
About ASA
ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901. Access our new mobile app by downloading on iPhone and Android devices.
For additional information about ASA, including past news releases, go to ASAshop.org or visit ASA’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com.