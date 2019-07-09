engadget: Intel & the auto industry pen first safety rules for self-driving cars
The guideline sets out 12 principles that autonomous vehicles must adhere to.
By AJ Dellinger / engadget.com
Intel and a team of automotive companies have teamed up to create new guidelines for autonomous vehicles.
The intention of the “Safety First Automated Driving” paper, published today, is to establish a framework of universal safety principles that all self-driving cars should abide by.
The standards deal primarily with how the industry should monitor and report safety standards when building and operating autonomous cars.
