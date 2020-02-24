Employer applications now being accepted for HIRE Vets Medallion Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Labor is accepting employer applications for the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

The HIRE Vets Award Program recognizes small businesses, non-profit organizations and large companies for their leadership in recruiting, employing and retaining America’s veterans.

The application deadline is April 30, 2020.

“American employers are in search of skilled and dedicated workers, and our veterans are among the best recruits,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “The HIRE Vets Medallion Award recognizes companies and organizations that demonstrate their dedication to veterans as they transition to the civilian workforce. Last year, we had a strong showing, honoring 427 employers for hiring more than 52,000 veterans since 2017. I hope to see even more award winners this year.”

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act), signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on May 5, 2017, is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a job creator’s commitment to hiring America’s veterans. The open application period marks the beginning of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Program. In 2019, the program recognized 427 employers for their dedicated efforts to hire American veterans.

The department will evaluate applications using criteria including veteran hiring and retention rates and the availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programs, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs. To complete the application process, employers must verify that their company meets the award requirements, pay the application fee, and ensure compliance with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) and the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Act (VEVRAA). The deadline to apply is April 30, 2020.

Learn more about applying for an award, sign-up to receive program updates, or get more information.