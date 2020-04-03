Elite to offer complimentary webinar to help with COVID-19 employment challenges

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., April 2, 2020 – Elite has announced that they have arranged for SESCO Management Consultants, the top experts in HR and Employment Law when it comes to auto repair shops, to offer a webinar addressing the staffing and employment challenges that shop owners are facing due to COVID-19.

The webinar will take place next Tuesday, April 7th, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and in light of what many in the industry are going through, it will be held free of charge.

The webinar will be moderated by Elite President Bob Cooper, and will cover:

How to ensure you’re complying with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (Paid Family Leave).

Everything you need to know about employer and employee coverage

The most important considerations when it comes to leave use and pay requirements

How to sort through staffing, unemployment and other operational issues

Any other questions you may have

To register free of charge, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8887341898129126668