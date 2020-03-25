Elite to make online sales training available to shops at ‘no charge’

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. – March 25, 2020 – Elite has announced that to help shop owners make the most of any slowdown in business that has come with COVID-19, they will be teaming up with Jasper Engines & Transmissions to offer their Online High Impact Customer Care Sales Course to the industry free of charge. The online course consists of four 45-minute sales training recordings, and is usually offered for $179.

Elite is also providing shop owners with an Action Plan that they can use to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan can be accessed from the complimentary training page as well.

“We know that everyone in our industry is in this together, and that we’re all going to unite and help each other. We feel that any shops that are seeing slower days have the perfect opportunity to invest in their people through online training, so want to make it easy for them to do so without having to worry about the cost,” said Elite President Bob Cooper.

You can access the Complimentary Sales Training and COVID-19 Shop Owner Action Plan HERE.