Edmunds: Interesting Car-Buying Stats (October 2019)

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The average interest rate for a new-vehicle loan fell for the sixth month in a row and stayed under 6% for the third month in a row in September, according to the car shopping experts at Edmunds. The annual percentage rate (APR) on new financed vehicles averaged 5.7% in September, compared to 5.8% in September of 2018.

COMPLETE STORY

Here are some interesting stats from Edmunds:

New-Car Finance Data

Term (New)

September 2019: 69.7

September 2018: 68.7

September 2014: 67.0

Monthly Payment (New)

September 2019: $559

September 2018: $537

September 2014: $478

Amount Financed (New)

September 2019: $32,928

September 2018: $31,062

September 2014: $28,120

APR (New)

September 2019: 5.7

September 2018: 5.8

September 2014: 4.2

Down Payment (New)

September 2019: $4,050

September 2018: $4,198

September 2014: $3,367

Average Transaction Price (New)

September 2019: $37,051

September 2018: $36,369

September 2014: $32,606

Used-Car Finance Data

Term (Used)

September 2019: 67.5

September 2018: 66.9

September 2014: 65.5

Monthly Payment (Used)

September 2019: $416

September 2018: $401

September 2014: $371

Amount Financed (Used)

September 2019: $22,623

September 2018: $21,697

September 2014: $20,090

APR (Used)

September 2019: 8.4

September 2018: 8.4

September 2014: 7.7

Down Payment (Used)

September 2019: $2,660

September 2018: $2,657

September 2014: $2,164