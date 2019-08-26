‘Early Bird’ registration ending soon for MSO Symposium’s 8th annual event

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Aug. 26, 2019 – Early bird registration for the 2019 MSO Symposium, taking place on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay, will be ending soon.

Join leading executives from the largest and most successful collision repair facilities in North America at this exclusive annual event.

This meeting enables those working within multi-shop operations (MSOs) and other successful repair facilities within the industry to gather in an exclusive and trusted conference environment, to discover opportunities, establish important relationships, and secure pertinent knowledge on trends and topics influencing their businesses.

Similar to years past, the event’s agenda, timing, and content is directed by industry leading executives, who voluntarily participate on the program’s advisory board.

Last year’s event represented more than 4,000 collision repair facilities with a total annual revenue exceeding $7 billion.

The program continues to evolve, including a move several years ago that expanded the list of companies and individuals that could attend. This inclusion of insurers, OEMs, and large independent repair facilities has proven to be visionary for the event and the industry.

This year’s event encompasses networking opportunities and a dynamic and interactive agenda set to assist large and growing repair facilities with their business’ efficiency and productivity. Some of the sessions include a deeper dive into: Increasing Concerns of Technology and Ride Sharing Expansion, the Impact on FNOL, Estimating, and the Vehicle Owner, the Growth and Evolution of Dealership MSOs, as well as the status of the industry and OEM certification programs.

If interested in registering for the 2019 event, please be advised that attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEMs, multi-shops operators, and single location repair facilities, with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales. The only exception is the limited number of sponsors that help underwrite the event. More information can be found at msosymposium.com

Early bird registration with discounted pricing for the MSO Symposium ends Sept. 20. To begin the registration process, follow this link.

If you have questions about registration, or if you are looking for sponsorship information please contact Jennie Lenk at JennieL@msosymposium.com or Brian Nessen at BrianN@msosymposium.com

