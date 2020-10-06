Do you know the answer? ASA’s Trivia Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020)

For decades people of all ages always wanted to own one at some point in their life. In its first year, the engine available in this sports car produced 150 horsepower and in later years peak at 755 horsepower. It even missed one year of production in 1983, with only prototypes being made. Later, all prototypes except the one that is in a museum were destroyed. It became available again in 1984 – what vehicle is it?

Ford Mustang SVO Chevrolet Camaro Pontiac Firebird Chevrolet Corvette