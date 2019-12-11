Digital Trends: Waze adds new feature to make winter drives easier

By Digital Trends

Waze has added a new feature for winter driving that should offer peace of mind if you ever find yourself commuting through snow-filled streets.

The navigation app will now offer snow reports on the state of nearby roads throughout the colder months of the year. It means, for example, that you’ll be able to quickly see whether a road has been plowed, allowing for more efficient route planning.

Waze is a crowdsourced app, so the new feature means you’ll be able to add your own reports of unplowed roads should you come across them while you’re out and about, thereby providing valuable information for other drivers in the vicinity.

READ MORE