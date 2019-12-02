Digital Trends: Fiat 500 hatchbacks recalled for issue that ‘could cause a rollaway’

At just over 70,000 vehicles, the recently announced recall of Fiat 500 cars is small by recent standards, but nevertheless, if you’re one of the owners, it’s a recall you’ll want to know about.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said it needs to fix an issue with 72,761 Fiat 500 cars — 51,788 of them registered in the U.S. — that could cause the vehicle to roll away while parked.

The affected hatchbacks are automatics from the 2012 and 2013 model years.

