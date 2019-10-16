Detroit Free Press: GM, UAW reach tentative deal

From left: UAW Local 598 alternate committee man Shane Herriman, UAW Local 598 Financial Secretary Chad Fabbro and UAW Local 598 Vice President John Jackson III joke while walking along the picket line outside General Motors Flint Assembly in Flint after an announcement of a proposed tentative deal between the UAW and GM on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

By The Detroit Free Press

Details of the UAW’s proposed tentative agreement with General Motors are scarce at the moment, but the Free Press will update as information becomes available.

The agreement will include pay raises, a ratification bonus of more than $8,000, promises by GM to invest several billion in U.S. factories over the next four years, a path for temporary workers to become permanent and other elements.

GM had said during the strike that it had agreed to not increase workers’ health care costs, locking in some of the best health benefits in the nation.

