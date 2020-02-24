CR: Kia Sedona minivans & Sorento SUVs are recalled due to fire risk
A short circuit in the braking system could cause a fire even when the vehicles are turned off, according to Consumer Reports.
From Consumer Reports
More than 228,000 Kia Sedona minivans and Kia Sorento SUVs are being recalled over concerns that they could catch fire.
The problem is caused by moisture that can get into the antilock brake system’s (ABS) electronics, which can lead to a short circuit and increase the risk of an engine compartment fire, even when the affected vehicles are parked and turned off.