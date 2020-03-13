CR: Jeep Wranglers & Gladiators recalled for fire risk
A clutch pressure plate may fracture in vehicles with a manual transmission, according to Consumer Reports.
From Consumer Reports
Jeep is recalling certain 2018-2020 Jeep Wrangler SUVs and 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup trucks equipped with manual transmissions because they may overheat and pose an increased fire risk.
The concern is that the clutch pressure plate (the mechanism that transfers engine torque to the transmission) may overheat due to friction and cause the transmission case to crack.