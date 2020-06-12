CR: Ford recalls F-150 trucks due to brake concerns

By Jeff S. Bartlett / Consumer Reports

Ford is recalling 292,311 F-150 pickup trucks from the 2014 to 2017 model years due to concerns that they may leak brake fluid, affecting brake pedal feel and potentially brake function.

This problem is limited to models fitted with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, and the fluid loss impacts the front brakes. The automaker says that even if enough fluid is drained to reduce front braking, the rear brakes are not affected. However, the overall stopping ability will be limited, increasing the risk of a crash.

The company is aware of “seven low-speed/low-impact accident allegations with two injuries associated with this issue,” according to a company press release.

READ MORE