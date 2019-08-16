CR: Ford Fusion & Lincoln MKZ are recalled for seat-belt concerns

From Consumer Reports

Ford is recalling 103,374 of its 2015 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars because the seat-belt anchors may not work properly. A device called a pretensioner rapidly locks a seat belt in place when the car detects a crash. If this safety system doesn’t work properly, there’s an increased risk of injury.

Ford says it’s aware of one injury related to the defect.

