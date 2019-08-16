CR: Ford Fusion & Lincoln MKZ are recalled for seat-belt concerns
Automaker says the front belts may not protect occupants properly, Consumer Reports says.
From Consumer Reports
Ford is recalling 103,374 of its 2015 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars because the seat-belt anchors may not work properly. A device called a pretensioner rapidly locks a seat belt in place when the car detects a crash. If this safety system doesn’t work properly, there’s an increased risk of injury.
Ford says it’s aware of one injury related to the defect.