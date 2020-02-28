CR: Ford F-150 pickup trucks recalled because headlights are too bright

Ford is recalling over 217,000 of its popular F-150 pickup trucks because their headlights may be so bright that they reduce visibility for other drivers.

The recall involves F-150s from the 2018 through 2020 model years that are equipped with optional LED headlights. The problem stems from the headlight switch software. When drivers turn on their low-beam headlights manually, the switch fails to also dim the truck’s daytime running lights. As a result, both are illuminated at the same time, so the lights can be too bright for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. This problem doesn’t occur when the switch is left in the “Auto” position.

