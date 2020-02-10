CR: Chevrolet Silverado & GMC Sierra pickups recalled again for brake system

By Consumer Reports

General Motors has issued a recall for 148,055 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks from the 2019 model year. The recall addresses a problem that arose from a software update in a previous recall.

The initial recall, under the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration number 19V889, addressed a software problem where warning lights for the antilock brake system (ABS), brakes, and electronic stability control system (ESC) might not illuminate. This could cause the driver to not know if any of these systems are inoperable.

READ & LEARN MORE