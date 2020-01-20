CR: BMW recalls 350,000+ cars & SUVs to replace faulty airbags… again

By Consumer Reports

BMW is recalling nearly 357,000 cars and SUVs as part of ongoing efforts to repair faulty Takata airbags that could explode and injure or kill vehicle occupants.

Three related recalls include a wide variety of vehicles from the 2000 through 2013 model years, including X1, X3, X5, and X6 SUVs, and 1 Series and 3 Series sedans, wagons, coupes, and convertibles.

