CP: At God’s Garage, former pastor blesses women who struggle with car trouble

By Leonardo Blair, Christian Post Reporter

CONROE, TEXAS — A former pastor who struggled with lack and car trouble promised God he would help others that found themselves in his situation once he was in a better place. He’s now helping vulnerable women with free auto repair services and cars.

Through a nonprofit venture called God’s Garage in Conroe, Texas, which he started in 2012, PC “Pastor Chris” Williams and his team of volunteers have been triggering tears of joy in the lives of single ladies, widows, and wives of deployed military who are struggling to make ends meet.

“My dad went to tech school to become a mechanic before he became a pastor, and I followed him into the pastor side of things, but didn’t know much about cars,” he said. “My dad taught me the basics of car care, and I grew up watching him help people stuck on the side of the road.”

