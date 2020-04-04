COVID-19: White House announces release of additional guidelines for Paycheck Protection Program

From the Automotive Service Association

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Late last evening, the White House announced that the U.S. Department of Treasury had released additional guidance for the Paycheck Protection Program:

For more information and updates, visit Treasury.gov/CARES and SBA.gov/PayCheckProtection.

Assistance for American Workers and Families

In the weeks immediately after the passage of the CARES Act, Americans will see fast and direct relief in the form of Economic Impact Payments.

Assistance for Small Businesses

The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses. Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.