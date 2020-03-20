(COVID-19) Updated: List of states approved for SBA Disaster Relief

WASHINGTON, D.C. (March 20, 2020) – States approved for U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans to date are: Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Louisiana

Maine

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Utah

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

The Small Business Administration has said it will work directly with state governors to provide targeted, low-interest loans to small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19. SBA has also updated the criteria for obtaining disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Under the revised criteria, “disaster assistance loans will be available statewide following an economic injury declaration. This will apply to current and future disaster assistance declarations related to Coronavirus.”