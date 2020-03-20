(COVID-19) Updated: List of states approved for SBA Disaster Relief

The Small Business Administration has said it will work directly with state governors to provide targeted, low-interest loans to small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19. SBA has also updated the criteria for obtaining disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Under the revised criteria, “disaster assistance loans will be available statewide following an economic injury declaration. This will apply to current and future disaster assistance declarations related to Coronavirus.”

