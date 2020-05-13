COVID-19: Treasury Department updates PPP FAQ sheet

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Small Business Administration is working in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Treasury on the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The PPP was established under H.R. 748 – the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act – in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The SBA and Department of Treasury are continuously working to provide updated guidance for borrowers and lenders regarding the roll out of the program.

The Department of Treasury issued an updated PPP FAQ Sheet.

