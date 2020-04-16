COVID-19: Lawmakers submit letters regarding EIDL & PPP programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bipartisan group of lawmakers submitted a letter to U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Jovita Carranza seeking “information and guidance from the SBA regarding Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs), how your agency is meeting the challenges facing this program, and how Congress can assist the SBA.”

In the letter, members of Congress recognize that the EIDL program was not designed nor could have anticipated the scope of the COVID19 pandemic. Members of Congress commend the work the SBA has done thus far mitigating the pandemic and ask that Administrator Carranza provide a briefing “to address issues facing the EIDL program and how Congress can help the SBA meet these challenges.

The U.S. House Committee on Small Business also submitted a letter to U.S. Department of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, urging that additional actions be taken to continue to support small businesses, sole-proprietors, and self-employed individuals.

To read the letter sent to Administrator Carranza, click here.

To read the letter sent to Secretary Mnuchin and Chairman Powell, click HERE.