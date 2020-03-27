COVID-19: Ford, Fiat Chrysler plan to restart production at North American auto plants in April

Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler plan to restart production at their North American assembly plants that temporarily shuttered last week due to the coronavirus pandemic in April.

Ford said Thursday morning that it plans to restart production at “key” North American assembly plants as early as April 6 after shutting down the factories last week under union pressure to contain the coronavirus outbreak from spreading throughout its workforce.

The majority of the plants produce Ford pickups, SUVs, vans and commercial trucks. Ford President of North America Kumar Galhotra, in a statement, said the plants will include “additional safety measures to protect returning workers” from contracting COVID-19.