COVID-19: Department of Treasury & SBA release loan forgiveness application

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Small Business Administration is working in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Treasury on the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The PPP was established under H.R. 748, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The SBA and Department of Treasury are continuously working to provide updated guidance for borrowers and lenders regarding the roll out of the program.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and U.S. Small Business Administration released the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Forgiveness Application and detailed instructions for the application. Click here to view the application and instructions.