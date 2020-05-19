COVID-19: ASE training conference canceled

The ASE Education Foundation’s instructor training conference scheduled for July 14-17 in Frisco, Texas has been canceled because of “ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19,” according to a news release.

“Our top priority is the safety of our instructors, technical presenters, and other attendees,” ASE said in the release.

Meanwhile, the release said: “To assist you in completing your 20 hours of update training this year, we have compiled a list of free e-learning resources provided by more than 30 industry partners. The list can be viewed at www.ASEeducationFoundation.org/elearning. You may apply up to 5 hours of training on effectively delivering distance learning toward this year’s 20-hour training requirement.”

In addition, ASE is hosting hour-long webinars each Monday and Friday, featuring technical update training from top companies in the industry. The link to that and more can be found at www.ASEeducationfoundation.org/resources.

“We appreciate your support and hope that we will see you at the 2021 ASE Instructor Training Conference in Concord, North Carolina, July 26-29, 2021,” the release said.