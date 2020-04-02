COVID-19 Alert: Trump Administration updates, provides additional information on CARES Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Trump Administration continues to update and provide additional information and resources with regard to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Assistance for Small Businesses

The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses.

Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.

Paycheck Protection Program Resources

SBA Paycheck Protection Program website

Department of the Treasury CARES Act website

Department of Labor Announces New Paid Sick Leave and Expanded Family and Medical Leave Implementation (HERE)

The U.S. Department of Labor today announced new action regarding how American workers and employers will benefit from the protections and relief offered by the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act and Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act, both part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). The department’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) posted a temporary rule issuing regulations pursuant to this new law, effective today, April 1, 2020.

Treasury and IRS Release FAQs to Help Small and Midsize Businesses Navigate Paid Sick and Family Leave Tax Credits (HERE)