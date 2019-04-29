Couple brings Christian values to new Colorado auto shop

Stephen and Kelley Kinsland had a nice life in Memphis, Tennessee, raising their two kids. But they were working too many nights and weekends and commuting too far from home.

They began to wonder what else was out there.

“We had always wanted to own our own business,” Stephen said. The couple began looking at franchise opportunities and found Christian Brothers Automotive, the national, faith-based auto repair shop they opened this week at 1500 Academy Court, west of Timberline and Prospect roads in Fort Collins.

“We always liked the franchise concept,” he said. “You have sort of a big brother to help you set up everything and give you the tools to be successful.” And since Stephen had been president of an armored car manufacturer, auto repair made sense.

