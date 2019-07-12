Consumer Reports: Some Subaru owners could get new cars after recall

By Keith Barry / Consumer Reports

Subaru is recalling more than 2,000 cars and wagons that may not hold up in a crash because of a faulty weld at the factory, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The issue affects 2019 Legacy sedans and Outback wagons, and is caused by poor welds on a key body component. That means the vehicles’ overall body structures aren’t as strong as they should be, NHTSA says, and they may not perform as designed in a crash.

