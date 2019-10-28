Consumer Reports: Ram recalls 107,898 diesel pickups due to fire risk

By Keith Barry & Jeff Plungis / Consumer Reports

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is recalling 107,898 diesel pickups after discovering cracked emissions-control components that can cause fires.

The microscopic cracks are in the exhaust-gas recirculation coolers in 2014-19 Ram 1500 trucks, the Michigan-based automaker said in a statement Friday. The cooler is part of the system that reduces tailpipe pollutants in diesel-powered vehicles.

When the cracks are present, there’s an increased fire risk, FCA said. The company said it knows about “a number of small fires” and four injuries that occurred when customers tried to put out fires.

