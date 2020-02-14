Consumer Reports: Honda Odyssey recalled for fire risk
Improperly installed wiring has already led to three fires, CR says.
Honda is recalling approximately 241,000 Odyssey minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years because a wire in the third row may short-circuit and catch fire.
The problem is due to an improperly installed interior trim piece that could damage the wiring that leads to a third-row power outlet. Damaged wiring could cause a short circuit that might lead to a fire. To prevent this from happening, Honda dealers will inspect and repair or replace the wiring on affected vehicles.