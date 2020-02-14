Consumer Reports: Honda Odyssey recalled for fire risk

From Consumer Reports

Honda is recalling approximately 241,000 Odyssey minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years because a wire in the third row may short-circuit and catch fire.

The problem is due to an improperly installed interior trim piece that could damage the wiring that leads to a third-row power outlet. Damaged wiring could cause a short circuit that might lead to a fire. To prevent this from happening, Honda dealers will inspect and repair or replace the wiring on affected vehicles.

