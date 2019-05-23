Consumer Reports: Honda, Acura vehicles recalled to fix improper Takata airbag repairs

By Consumer Reports

Approximately 19,000 Honda and Acura vehicles are being recalled to replace airbags that were improperly installed as part of the massive Takata airbag recall.

Honda says that in the process of replacing faulty Takata passenger-side airbags, “dealer technicians at several U.S. dealers may have installed replacement inflators incorrectly.” As a result, airbags might not inflate properly in a crash, which could increase the risk of injury.

