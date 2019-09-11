Consumer Reports: GM recalls almost 3.5 million SUVs & pickups for brake problem

By Keith Barry / Consumer Reports

General Motors is recalling almost 3.5 million SUVs and pickup trucks because their brakes may suddenly become difficult to use, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The agency has been investigating the problem for 10 months. GM has been repairing affected vehicles since December 2018, and issued a recall in Canada in June.

The recall involves some of GM’s best-selling products: the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks, and the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Suburban, and Cadillac Escalade SUVs.

