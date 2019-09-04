Consumer Reports: Ford recalls pickup trucks & SUVs for seat problem

By Consumer Reports

Ford is recalling 482,520 vehicles in the U.S. because the mechanism that controls how the front driver and/or passenger seatbacks recline may have been improperly assembled. As a result, the seatback might not have sufficient strength to restrain an occupant in a crash. This could increase the risk of the occupant being injured, according to the manufacturer.

Ford has stated that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries associated with this issue.

The Details

Vehicles recalled: 482,520 Ford pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico

