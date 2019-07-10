Alert: Ford Focus recalled

By Jon Linkov / Consumer Reports

Ford is recalling 58,000 of its 2012-2014 and 2017 Focus cars because the software update they received as part of a prior recall was incomplete.

That recall was meant to fix a problem with the gas tank that could cause a loss of power, inaccurate fuel gauge readings, or an indicator light signaling a malfunction has occurred, the automaker says.

If a vehicle loses power while driving, it could increase the risk of a crash.

