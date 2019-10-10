Consumer Reports: BMW recalling 250,000+ vehicles due to back-over concerns

By Jeff S. Bartlett / Consumer Reports

BMW is issuing a wide recall on recent models because the display settings can be changed so that the rear camera view is turned off when the car is in Reverse. Additionally, the system will retain those settings the next time the vehicle is driven.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the issue could increase the risk of a crash and also does not adhere to federal safety standards. (See our guide to backup cameras.)

The recall affects many 2018-2020 BMW vehicles, as well as some Rolls-Royce models and the Toyota Supra, which was co-developed with BMW. (Rolls-Royce is owned by BMW.)

