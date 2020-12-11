Consumer Reports: 10 ‘least reliable’ cars

From Consumer Reports

One of the main reasons people buy a brand-new car is the promise of a no-hassle ownership experience, free from the drip, drip, drip of service problems that set in as cars age.

Nonetheless, CR’s exclusive Auto Surveys tell us that some buyers will be taking their brand-new car back to the dealer’s service department sooner and more often than other car buyers will.

The models featured here are the 10 least reliable vehicles.

Our surveys take a deep dive into the numerous things that can go wrong with a vehicle. We study 17 trouble areas, from nuisances—such as squeaky brakes and broken interior trim—to major bummers, such as out-of-warranty transmission repairs and trouble with four-wheel-drive systems.

Chevrolet Silverado

Reliability: 13

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Price Range: $28,600 – $57,200 View Pricing Information Subaru Ascent Reliability: 18

2021 Subaru Ascent Price Range: $32,295 – $45,445 View Pricing Information

Volkswagen Atlas

Reliability: 19

2021 Volkswagen Atlas Price Range: $31,545 – $50,725 View Pricing Information

Jeep Compass

Reliability: 21

2021 Jeep Compass Price Range: $23,915 – $30,815 View Pricing Information

Volvo XC90

Reliability: 26

2021 Volvo XC90 Price Range: $49,000 – $70,250 View Pricing Information

Chevrolet Colorado

Reliability: 26

2021 Chevrolet Colorado Price Range: $25,200 – $43,200 View Pricing Information

Tesla Model S

Reliability: 26

2020 Tesla Model S Price Range: $69,420 – $91,990 View Pricing Information

Jeep Wrangler

Reliability: 27

2021 Jeep Wrangler Price Range: $28,315 – $42,215 View Pricing Information

Ford EcoSport

Reliability: 28

2021 Ford EcoSport Price Range: $19,995 – $27,715 View Pricing Information

Volvo XC60

Reliability: 28