Consumer Reports: 10 ‘least reliable’ cars

CR's surveys reveal the models with the greatest risk of problems.
From Consumer Reports

One of the main reasons people buy a brand-new car is the promise of a no-hassle ownership experience, free from the drip, drip, drip of service problems that set in as cars age.

Nonetheless, CR’s exclusive Auto Surveys tell us that some buyers will be taking their brand-new car back to the dealer’s service department sooner and more often than other car buyers will.

The models featured here are the 10 least reliable vehicles.

Our surveys take a deep dive into the numerous things that can go wrong with a vehicle. We study 17 trouble areas, from nuisances—such as squeaky brakes and broken interior trim—to major bummers, such as out-of-warranty transmission repairs and trouble with four-wheel-drive systems.

Chevrolet Silverado

Reliability: 13

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2021

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Price Range: $28,600 – $57,200

View Pricing Information

 

Subaru Ascent

Reliability: 18

Subaru Ascent 2021

2021 Subaru Ascent

Price Range: $32,295 – $45,445

View Pricing Information

Volkswagen Atlas

Reliability: 19

Volkswagen Atlas 2021

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Price Range: $31,545 – $50,725

View Pricing Information

 

Jeep Compass

Reliability: 21

Jeep Compass 2021

2021 Jeep Compass

Price Range: $23,915 – $30,815

View Pricing Information

Volvo XC90

Reliability: 26

Volvo XC90 2021

2021 Volvo XC90

Price Range: $49,000 – $70,250

View Pricing Information

 

Chevrolet Colorado

Reliability: 26

Chevrolet Colorado 2021

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

Price Range: $25,200 – $43,200

View Pricing Information

Tesla Model S

Reliability: 26

Tesla Model S 2020
2020 Tesla Model S

Price Range: $69,420 – $91,990

View Pricing Information

Jeep Wrangler

Reliability: 27

Jeep Wrangler 2021

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Price Range: $28,315 – $42,215

View Pricing Information

 

Ford EcoSport

Reliability: 28

Ford EcoSport 2021

2021 Ford EcoSport

Price Range: $19,995 – $27,715

View Pricing Information

Volvo XC60

Reliability: 28

Volvo XC60 2021
2021 Volvo XC60

Price Range: $41,700 – $69,500

View Pricing Information

 

 

