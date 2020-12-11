Consumer Reports: 10 ‘least reliable’ cars
CR's surveys reveal the models with the greatest risk of problems.
From Consumer Reports
One of the main reasons people buy a brand-new car is the promise of a no-hassle ownership experience, free from the drip, drip, drip of service problems that set in as cars age.
Nonetheless, CR’s exclusive Auto Surveys tell us that some buyers will be taking their brand-new car back to the dealer’s service department sooner and more often than other car buyers will.
The models featured here are the 10 least reliable vehicles.
Our surveys take a deep dive into the numerous things that can go wrong with a vehicle. We study 17 trouble areas, from nuisances—such as squeaky brakes and broken interior trim—to major bummers, such as out-of-warranty transmission repairs and trouble with four-wheel-drive systems.
Chevrolet Silverado
Reliability: 13
Volkswagen Atlas
Reliability: 19
Jeep Compass
Reliability: 21
Volvo XC90
Reliability: 26
Chevrolet Colorado
Reliability: 26
Tesla Model S
Reliability: 26
Jeep Wrangler
Reliability: 27
Ford EcoSport
Reliability: 28
Volvo XC60
Reliability: 28