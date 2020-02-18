Coming March 1: FutureTechs Rock Awards 2020

From the TechForce Foundation

FutureTechsRock_Logo_Dark Text 2020We are excited to announce the second annual TechForce Foundation FutureTechs Rock Awards celebrating the country’s student community of future transportation techs. Nominations are open March 1 to March 24, and we need your help to make this year’s awards a success.

ASA recently did a Podcast on one of the Techs Rock Award winners:

“Rookie of the Year” Category Winner: Melina Algier – Farnsworth Chevrolet in Canandaigua, New York

Why Melina was nominated: “Melina joined the shop a year and a half ago and is the first female technician in the dealership. She quickly graduated from maintenance work to a line technician. In 12 months she has completed over 70 GM certified courses and is now ready to start testing for ASE certifications. Melina has broken a lot of stereotypes around the industry being only for men. She is a wonderful example of dedication and pursuing the career that you want, not the one others think you should have…”

