Coming March 1: FutureTechs Rock Awards 2020
From the TechForce Foundation
We are excited to announce the second annual TechForce Foundation FutureTechs Rock Awards celebrating the country’s student community of future transportation techs. Nominations are open March 1 to March 24, and we need your help to make this year’s awards a success.
Spread the word and help recognize students around the country with the 2020 FutureTechs Rock Awards>>
ASA recently did a Podcast on one of the Techs Rock Award winners:
“Rookie of the Year” Category Winner: Melina Algier – Farnsworth Chevrolet in Canandaigua, New York
Why Melina was nominated: “Melina joined the shop a year and a half ago and is the first female technician in the dealership. She quickly graduated from maintenance work to a line technician. In 12 months she has completed over 70 GM certified courses and is now ready to start testing for ASE certifications. Melina has broken a lot of stereotypes around the industry being only for men. She is a wonderful example of dedication and pursuing the career that you want, not the one others think you should have…”