Collision Week Interview: ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher
Fisher, who was named executive director of ASA in December, details 2019 initiatives & provides updates on the future.
By Collision Week
In a recent video interview with Collision Week, ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher talked of the incredible pace of change facing both the mechanical and collision sides of the repair industry.
Fisher, who officially took over the reins of the largest national auto repair association on Jan. 2, has hit the ground running as he seeks feedback from members.