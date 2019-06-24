CNET: Porsche recalls 100,000 cars for rollaway risks

Apparently, one bushing isn't as durable as it should be.
By CNET

One little part can cause a whole lot of trouble, especially if it’s connected to a bunch of bits responsible for keeping your car in place after you’ve put it in Park and walked away.

That’s the reason behind Porsche’s latest recall.

Porsche has issued a recall for approximately 100,000 examples of the 2010-2016 Porsche Panamera and the 2003-2010 Porsche Cayenne. The vehicles subject to the recall carry non-sequential VINs and the production dates vary wildly, so concerned owners should keep an eye on their mailboxes for official recall notifications.

