CNET: Honda’s 1.6M vehicle recall is its last in the Takata airbag inflator ‘imbroglio’
Nearly 13 million Honda & Acura vehicles have been involved in 'this hot mess.'
By Andrew Krok
The Takata airbag inflator scandal started all the way back in 2013, before I was even in this line of work.
Over the years, multiple automakers have recalled millions of vehicles to replace Takata’s faulty airbag inflators.
Fiat Chrysler finally finished its recalls earlier this year, and now, it’s Honda’s turn to wrap up.