CNET: Georgia now home to 20,000 licensed teens who never took road test

It’s physically impossible to practice social distancing during a driving exam, so the state of Georgia temporarily did away with the most nerve-wracking portion of getting a driving license during the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order in mid-April that waived the road test part of the licensing process. The state has since relied on truthful parents to sign off on requirements for young drivers to obtain their license. Since the order went into effect, Georgia reports 19,483 teens obtained their license without the traditional road test, Car and Driver reported on Friday. Wisconsin also adopted a similar system, though parents can still schedule a road test for their teenaged driver if they want.

