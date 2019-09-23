CNET: Drones could help during your next car breakdown
A towing company in Texas plans to use drones to assess situations before sending a truck.
By Shelby Brown / CNET
That typical process could change, however, now that a towing company, 360 Towing Solutions Houston, is planning on using drones to inspect car breakdowns in the area.
“Drones will be sent to the stranded vehicles first, and the drone will be used for capturing photos and videos of the stranded vehicles,” a company senior executive said Friday in a press release.