CNBC: Ford recycles 1.2 billion plastic bottles a year for auto parts

By Nadine El-Bawab / CNBC

Ford is trying to reduce its carbon footprint by recycling plastic bottles and using them to make vehicle parts.

The automaker uses an average of 300 recycled bottles per vehicle, roughly 1.2 billion plastic bottles per year, to make the underbody shields for all of their cars and SUVs as well as the wheel liners on F-Series trucks.

